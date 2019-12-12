The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony J. Neary Obituary
NEARY, ANTHONY J.
88, of Johnston, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was the son of Joseph and Jesse (Cooper) Neary. He was raised by his mom and the man he called dad, Francis Carlos. He leaves his former wife, Joan Neary and his partner, Gilda Wilmot. Tony served in the US Navy and was a letter carrier out of Olneyville Square, for many years.
He is also survived by his children Kathleen Riley McLaughlin, Robbin Winegar (Stephen), Colleen Piccirilli (Alan), Michaela Solitro (Leonard), and the late Joseph Bucky Neary. He was the loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS: Friday MORNING 9-10 a.m. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
