88, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joyce A. (Kenney) Ricci. His funeral will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:45AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a service at 10AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Scituate. Visitation in the funeral home, Thursday 6-8PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020