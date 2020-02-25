Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:45 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Scituate, RI
RICCI, ANTHONY J.
88, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joyce A. (Kenney) Ricci. His funeral will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:45AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a service at 10AM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Scituate. Visitation in the funeral home, Thursday 6-8PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
