Rourke, Anthony J.,
died peacefully of natural causes on May 8, 2020 at the age of eighty-eight. Born in 1931 in Providence, Rhode Island, "Tony" was the son of the late John J. and Margaret (Healy) Rourke. He attended Saint Pius V School, LaSalle Academy, and Providence College, Class of 1953. Following honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps in 1955, he joined his father-in-law in the insurance adjusting business, a partnership that became Pelletier & Rourke, Inc. which Tony ran until his retirement in 2007. He was a faithful communicant of and contributor to St. Augustine Church in Providence.
Tony leaves behind many family members and friends, including two daughters, Anne L. Rourke and Marilyn Rourke Netter and her partner Xue Di; a son, John A. Rourke and his partner Brooke Thomas and her two children, Mackenzie O'Connor and Ian O'Connor; his former spouse, Denyse (Pelletier) Rourke; a brother, John J. Rourke and his wife Ferna; three sisters, Michaela Burke, Margaret "Dodie" Burke, and Mary Jo Reilly; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Joseph P. Rourke, and brother of the late Sheila Killian-Grimes, Patricia McCrystal Thompson, and Rosemary Franz, and companion to the late Barbara Saroian.
The funeral and burial will be private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317, Maryknoll, New York 10545 in his memory are appreciated. For online condolences visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020