Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
530 Gardners Neck Rd.
Swansea, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Santoro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Santoro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Santoro Obituary
SANTORO, Anthony J.,
77, of Swansea, died Monday, Sept. 9, after a brief illness. He was the husband of Pauline (Plante) Santoro.
Born in Melrose, son of the late Samuel S. and Mary (Carbonaro) Santoro, he was a 1960 graduate of Somerset High School, and received a bachelor of arts from Boston College, and a juris doctor and master of laws in taxation from Georgetown University.
He began his career teaching at the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary. He was a professor at Western New England College School of Law, dean at the University of Bridgeport School of Law and dean at Widener University School of Law.
He helped establish the first law school in Rhode Island, at Roger Williams University, and was appointed its founding dean in 1993. Just days before the law school's official opening he was named the sixth president of RWU. During his seven years as president and then chancellor, he created what is now the Feinstein School of Arts, Humanities, and Education, and led the acquisition of the Metro Center in Providence, now University College.
In 2000, he returned to the law school as a member of the faculty, teaching until his retirement in 2018. The law school granted him an honorary degree in 2016, for his "inspired and foundational contributions to the law school and to the cause of law and justice in the State of Rhode Island as a whole." A group of his former students created the Professor Anthony J. Santoro Business Law Lecture, the school's first entirely alumni-endowed lecture series, and in 2017, the law school dedicated a classroom in his name and he was named a professor emeritus.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Lynne Sullivan and her husband, Greg, of Somerset; Anthony J. Santoro Jr. and his wife, Maura, of Bristol, R.I.; Lauren Gentile and her husband, Andrew, of Somerset; and Anne Erhard and her husband, Brian, of Canton; 10 grandchildren, Kathryn, Conor and Ian Sullivan; Sophia and Anna Santoro; Lily and Mia Gentile; and William, Teddy and Luke Erhard; a sister, Linda Reidy and her husband, Joseph, of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.
His Funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9:00 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Calling hours will be Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Professor Anthony J. Santoro Business Law Lecture Endowment at https://give.evertrue.com/rwu/santoro. Entombment will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Download Now