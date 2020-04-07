|
|
GIRARDI, ANTHONY "TONY" JAMES
80, of Camden Rd., Narragansett, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Frances M. (Grello) Girardi for 55 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Carderelli) Girardi.
Tony joined the RI National Guard after graduating from Mt. Pleasant High School. His unit was activated during the Berlin Crisis, remaining stateside. Tony served his country honorably and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed by the State of Rhode Island for many years before retiring. Tony was a skilled laborer and enjoyed tinkering. He loved Bonnet Shores and enjoyed quahoging, fishing, and boating. A true family man, Tony cherished the times spent cooking many meals for friends and family.
He was the beloved father of Kimberly A. Baxter and her husband Robert of Exeter, Michael A. Girardi and his wife Patricia of Saunderstown, and Anthony M. Girardi and his wife Christine of Pound Ridge, NY; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew, and Rebecca; caring brother of Elizabeth Doddio, Frank Girardi and his wife Janice, and Mary Ribeira and her husband Ronald. Tony also leaves behind his beloved companion Melanie Murphy, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Frances, Tony was predeceased by his sister, Anna Grist and three brothers, Nicholas, Joseph, and Eugene Girardi.
His Funeral Liturgy will be private in St. Thomas More Church, Narragansett. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A Visitation and Memorial Mass will take place at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or Shriners Charities, 1 Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020