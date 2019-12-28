|
PAGLIA, ANTHONY L.
75, of Natick Ave., Cranston, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 51 years of JoAnn M. (Don Francisco) Paglia. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Louis and Phyllis (Del Sesto) Paglia.
Anthony worked at New England Telephone and the U.S. Postal Service before retiring; and was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Besides his wife JoAnn, he was the devoted father of Rebecca L. Paglia of Cranston and Michael J. Paglia and his wife Melissa of Georgetown, MA; cherished grandfather of Lucas, Evan and Cameron; and dear brother of the late Joseph Paglia.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco Church, 931 Atwood Ave., Johnston at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are MONDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 28, 2019