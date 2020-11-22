1/1
Anthony "Chubby" Landi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANDI, ANTHONY "Chubby"
84, of North Providence, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 19, 2020. He was married to the late Barbara A. (Angolia) Landi for over 52 years.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Bassi) Landi.
A loving father to Sharon A. Sladen, Michelle A. Andrews and her husband Leonard J. and the late Robin A. Landi. Cherished grandfather to Stephen A. and Ryan M. Sladen and Aero A. and Max A. Andrews. Brother to Delia Volpe and her late husband Ronald. Uncle to 5 nephews.
Anthony began his career working for Landi Insurance Agency, then went on to being owner and operator of Woods Unlimited LLC., later worked for Met-Life Ins. before becoming the Risk Management Officer for the SRI: Eleanor Slater Hospital. A long time member of the Knights of Columbus: St. Anthony Council where he held the office of Grand Knight in 1976. An avid golfer being one of the founders of Kirkbrae Country Club. Anthony was also a US Navy Veteran.
A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12:30 PM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Occupancy restrictions apply. Burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences, please visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved