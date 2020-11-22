LANDI, ANTHONY "Chubby"
84, of North Providence, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 19, 2020. He was married to the late Barbara A. (Angolia) Landi for over 52 years.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late William and Evelyn (Bassi) Landi.
A loving father to Sharon A. Sladen, Michelle A. Andrews and her husband Leonard J. and the late Robin A. Landi. Cherished grandfather to Stephen A. and Ryan M. Sladen and Aero A. and Max A. Andrews. Brother to Delia Volpe and her late husband Ronald. Uncle to 5 nephews.
Anthony began his career working for Landi Insurance Agency, then went on to being owner and operator of Woods Unlimited LLC., later worked for Met-Life Ins. before becoming the Risk Management Officer for the SRI: Eleanor Slater Hospital. A long time member of the Knights of Columbus: St. Anthony Council where he held the office of Grand Knight in 1976. An avid golfer being one of the founders of Kirkbrae Country Club. Anthony was also a US Navy Veteran.
A Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12:30 PM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Occupancy restrictions apply. Burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences, please visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com
