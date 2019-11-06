Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Anthony Liberatore Jr. Obituary
LIBERATORE, ANTHONY JR.
90, passed away November 5, 2019. Husband of the late Carolyn (Bossone) Liberatore; son of the late Antonio Sr. and Gaetana (D'Agostino) Liberatore; father of Thomas A. Liberatore and his wife Mary Ann, Gary M. Liberatore and his wife Tracy, and Loriann Pagliarini and her husband Joseph; grandfather of Sherri Fournier and her husband Paul; great-grandfather of Kayleigh; brother of Raymond Liberatore, Ida Ricci and the late Santino, Domenic, Blake, Annie and Frank Liberatore and Jenny San Antonio.
Anthony was an avid NY Yankees fan. He had worked for and retired from Andor's Furniture, the Providence School Dept., and the former Lincoln Park.
Visitation and funeral will be held Friday 9-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 206, Providence, RI 02906 Providence, RI 02906 or Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice www.VisitingNurseHH.org pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
