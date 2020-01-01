The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Anthony N. "Tony" Lomastro Jr.


1959 - 2020
Anthony N. "Tony" Lomastro Jr. Obituary
LOMASTRO, JR., ANTHONY "TONY" N.
Anthony "Tony" N. Lomastro, Jr., age 60 of Greene, passed Monday, December 30, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Anthony N. and Mary (Szymkowicz) Lomastro, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Kim (Beaudoin) Lomastro. Tony was a welder, and prior to his retirement was employed by Electric Boat for more than 30 years. Family was the most important to him but, coming in a close second was his love for New England Sports teams. There wasn't a sport he didn't watch. He enjoyed coaching his son's sports teams as well as volunteering at his son's schools. Most recently he could be found watching his two beloved grandsons, which were the light of his life. Besides his mother Mary and his wife Kim, he is survived by his son Nicholas Lomastro and Christina. He was the loving and devoted grandfather to Remington and Winchester Lomastro. He also leaves his cherished brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. The family asks for casual attire please, and if you would like please wear your favorite Boston sports team apparel. Donations in his memory can be made to Cranston Animal Shelter, 920 Phenix Ave. Cranston, RI 02921. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
