ALESSANDRO, DDS, ANTHONY P. "TONY"

76, of Heritage Road, Barrington, died peacefully on June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Judith A. (DeCristofaro) Alessandro.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Philip and Mary (Cottignoli) Alessandro, he lived in Barrington for 43 years.

Dr. Alessandro practiced dentistry in Providence for 40 years before retiring in 2011.

Anthony was a graduate of Classical High School Class of 1960 where he was a four time All-State selection in indoor and outdoor track. He attended the University of Rhode Island Pharmacy program and graduated from the New York University School of Dentistry Class of 1969.

Dr. Alessandro was a former member of the American Dental Association, the Rhode Island Dental Association and Rhode Island Country Club. A sports enthusiast, he enjoyed golfing, kayaking, skiing, racket ball, fishing and traveling.

Anthony was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam era.

Besides his wife of 55 years, he is survived by three sons, Christopher J. Alessandro and his wife Michelle of Carmel, IN, David A. Alessandro M.D. and his wife Sonia of Westford, MA and Todd C. Alessandro and his wife Andrea of Worcester, MA; four grandchildren, Daniel, Stephen, Michael and Juliet Alessandro and a sister, Joni Pratte of Wentzville, MO. He was the brother of the late Albert Alessandro.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from the

W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Calling hours are Monday 5-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Dr. Alessandro's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode Island, Providence, RI, 02904 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019