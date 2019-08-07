|
Harrison II, Anthony "Andy" P.
Anthony 'Andy' P. Harrison II died on Thursday, August 1st, at the age of 65. One of 4 brothers, he as born on September 9th, 1953 in New York City to Anthony P. and Mildred Harrison. Andy was active in many sports growing up, ultimately being recognized as an All-State Track and Field Sprinter.
A curious learner, Andy Harrison majored in Food Science at the University of Rhode Island. It it there he met the love of his life, Donna Solomon. Who would have thought that a request to hold the antenna up for a Yankees game would turn in to 40 years of marriage?! Andy continued his education at Texas A&M where received his Masters of Food Science and Engineering degree, while Donna completed her Pharmacy degree. The two traveled across the US together, jumping from adventure to adventure--dull was never a word used to describe this marriage. The two spent most of their time between RI, NJ, and Cape Cod.
Andy had a strong love for history, golf, animals, and the ocean. He lit up the room whenever he arrived and was the life of the party. His infamous stories were entertaining and informative--no matter how many times you heard them or how long they were. Everyone knew a party at the Harrison house meant some of the best food they would ever eat and a time they would never forget. Thankfully, Andy put that Food Science degree to good use. One of Andy's most cherished projects was the development of the toaster strudel while working at Pillsbury; however, there wasn't a meal he couldn't prepare perfectly (GOURMET BABY!). A brother, a son, a friend, a golfer, an entertainer, a chef, a historian, and a role model, Andy wore many hats, but he was most proud of being a loving husband and father. He would move heaven and earth for his family and friends.
The fun memories were endless and he enjoyed many of them with his brothers and in-laws: Frank and Kerry Harrison of Sandwich, MA, Richard and Jan Harrison of East Walpole, MA, Jamie Harrison of NJ, Sharon and Mark Santilli of North Providence, RI, Michael and Denise Solomon of Providence, RI, and Anthony and Nancy Solomon of North Providence, RI.
He leaves behind Donna, his wife of 40 years; his two children, Anthony P. Harrison III and Elissa Kingsland; his brothers Frank and Richard Harrison; his father-in-law the Honorable Anthony J. Solomon; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom he loved so much. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother, Kenneth, and mother-in-law, Sarah Solomon.
With his passing, there will be a void in many of our lives, but take solace that he is free of pain and in a better place.
Family and friends are invited to a mass to celebrate his life on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, at St. George Maronite Catholic Church located at 1493 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920. The mass will begin at 11:00 am. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Memories can be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sandwich-ma/anthony-harrison-8798473 In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Dana-Faber Cancer Institute.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019