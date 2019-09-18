|
|
LOMBARDO, ANTHONY P. "SUNNY"
89, of Johnston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday September 16, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor. He was the beloved husband for 64 years of Assunta C. (Piccirilli) Lombardo. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Adeline (Moretti) Lombardo. Mr. Lombardo was a contractor, building houses for many years, later he went on to work at the John E. Donley Rehabilitation Center, Providence. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War as Staff Sergeant. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Life Member of the Smithfield Sportsman's Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Linda M. Passaretti and husband Joseph, Brenda A. Ricci and husband Richard and was the brother of Margaret Landry, Helen Rainone, Angelo Lombardo and the late William and Alfred Lombardo. He also leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. CALLING HOURS Thursday 4-7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019