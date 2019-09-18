The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lombardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. "Sunny" Lombardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony P. "Sunny" Lombardo Obituary
LOMBARDO, ANTHONY P. "SUNNY"
89, of Johnston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday September 16, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor. He was the beloved husband for 64 years of Assunta C. (Piccirilli) Lombardo. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Adeline (Moretti) Lombardo. Mr. Lombardo was a contractor, building houses for many years, later he went on to work at the John E. Donley Rehabilitation Center, Providence. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War as Staff Sergeant. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Life Member of the Smithfield Sportsman's Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Linda M. Passaretti and husband Joseph, Brenda A. Ricci and husband Richard and was the brother of Margaret Landry, Helen Rainone, Angelo Lombardo and the late William and Alfred Lombardo. He also leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. CALLING HOURS Thursday 4-7 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now