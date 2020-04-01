|
PALERMO SR., ANTHONY "TONY"
77, of Cranston RI, passed away at home on Wednesday March 25, 2020. Anthony was born on December 1, 1942 in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Darlene (Phelps) Palermo. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his daughters Jennifer Zaino and Gina King, as well as his son Anthony Palermo Jr. He also leaves his grandchildren, Anthony Palermo III, Brian Palermo, Tanya Andrews, Alexia Palermo & Briana Palermo. He was the great-grandfather of five. Tony was also the loving uncle and father figure of Arianna Phelps. Son of the late Peter and Mary (Finocchio) Palermo, his late brother Peter Palermo Jr., and beloved father of his late son Christopher Palermo. Tony was the founder of ABC Concrete Floors, est. 1985. Tony was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. You could always find Tony in his garage fixing up his own motorcycle and helping friends with theirs. Family and friends have many great memories in Tony's "garage", which was more like a home where everyone was welcomed. Tony will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Services and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2020