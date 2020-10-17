1/1
Anthony Palumbo
PALUMBO, ANTHONY
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn C. (Terino) Palumbo. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Domenic and Maria (Masiello) Palumbo.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving son Anthony S. Palumbo, and cherished granddaughter Vanessa L. Gilbert. He was the dear brother of the late Thomas Palumbo, Joseph Arroyo, Peter Palumbo, Giacomo Palumbo, Rose Norcini, Concetta Pine, Angelina Palumbo, Philomena Grundy, Eva Olink, Etta Amitrano and Evelyn Germano. He also leaves behind his 2 dogs Daisy-Mae and Mr. Trip.
Tony was a toolmaker in the jewelry industry for many years. He worked at Tercat Tool of Providence where he met his future wife Evelyn. Later he worked at Union tool for 20 years and William And Anderson as a Tool room manager. After retiring Tony could most often be found out in his workshop with his favorite cigar building and tinkering as well as taking care of his yard. Tony and Evelyn were avid travelers and visited many countries and states. He was an avid jogger and walker and also loved Westerns, word searches, cookies and most of all his family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cranston Animal Shelter, 920 Phenix Ave., Cranston, RI 02921.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
