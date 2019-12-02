Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Anthony Parente Obituary
PARENTE, ANTHONY
90, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Beloved husband of Anna M. (DeSocio) Parente.
Father of Anthony Parente (Lisa), John Parente and Marianne Legault (Richard). Brother of Eva Senerchia, Lawrence, Pasquale and Samuel Parente and two grandchildren, Bryan and Jaimie Legault. Brother of the late Genevieve DiCarlo, Amelia Santilli, Lisa Gould, Viola Felici, Lena Ogrodnik, John, Alfred, Joseph and Domenic Parente.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 10 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, West Warwick. Visiting hours Tuesday 4:00-7:00 pm. Complete obituary please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
