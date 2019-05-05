Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
TATULLI, ANTHONY PAUL
age 83, of North Providence died peacefully at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday May 3, 2019.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Frank and Teresa (Ciccolella) Tatulli, he was a resident of North Providence for seventy-five years.
He is survived by his two nephews, Joseph Tatulli Jr. of Warwick, RI and Frank Tatulli of North Providence, RI and his niece Denise Kammerer and her husband Donald of Lincoln, RI. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two older brothers Ignazio and Joseph Tatulli.
Anthony was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and Providence College and spent his professional years as a guidance counselor at North Providence High School where he touched the lives of many colleagues and students with his caring nature and professional wisdom. After retiring in 1990 he remained a mentor to many students and also to his family and friends.
He loved all the children in his family and always had a joyous smile for his four nephews Joseph and John Tatulli, and Luke and Peter Kammerer; his great nieces and nephews including Felicia, Joey, Genevieve and Clarisse Tatulli, Lilly and Theo Kammerer, and Pablo Kammerer; and he had a special place in his heart for Italo Beneduce son of his beloved former tenants Felice and Claudia (Beneduce).
He had a love and fascination with airplanes and air travel. He would always ask his traveling friends and family to bring him the onboard magazines and schedule booklets from their flights and he loved to examine the schedules and new airplane models.
Anthony was always thankful for all the care given him by his family and friends, and also for all the healthcare professionals who helped him at The Miriam Hospital, Hope Hospice and at Cedar Home Health, especially Vanessa, Wendy and Aida.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, May 8th from 9:00-10:15am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019
