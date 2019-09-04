|
PELENI, ANTHONY
93, of Cranston passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Beatrice (Alves) Peleni.
Born in Cranston he was the son of the late Nicola and Anna (Caraccia) Peleni. Anthony was a machine supervisor for B.A. Ballou for 55 years before retiring and was a WW-II US. Navy veteran.
Besides his wife he was the devoted father of Stephen Peleni and Kimberly Peleni; and loving grandfather of one granddaughter. He was the dear brother of the late Philomena, Gloria, Dora, Antonio, Vincent and Geno.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston followed by Burial with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019