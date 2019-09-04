The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Peleni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Peleni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Peleni Obituary
PELENI, ANTHONY
93, of Cranston passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Beatrice (Alves) Peleni.
Born in Cranston he was the son of the late Nicola and Anna (Caraccia) Peleni. Anthony was a machine supervisor for B.A. Ballou for 55 years before retiring and was a WW-II US. Navy veteran.
Besides his wife he was the devoted father of Stephen Peleni and Kimberly Peleni; and loving grandfather of one granddaughter. He was the dear brother of the late Philomena, Gloria, Dora, Antonio, Vincent and Geno.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston followed by Burial with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now