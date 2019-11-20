Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1105 Main Street
Hope Valley, RI
Anthony R. "Tony" Caparco

CAPARCO, ANTHONY R. "TONY"
86, of West Kingston died November 17, 2019. He was the husband of Michelina "Pepole" (DeVincenzo) Caparco.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Leo and Margaret (Saccoccia) Caparco.
He was a painter for General Dynamics Electric Boat before retiring.
Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Diane DeRobbio, Tammie Anderson and Michael Caparco; a brother, Norman Caparco; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, Friday November 22, 2019 at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 1105 Main Street, Hope Valley. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -