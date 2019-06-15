The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston Street
Cranston, RI
1937 - 2019
Anthony R. Melillo Obituary
MELILLO, ANTHONY R.
82, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Delores (Ravo) Melillo for sixty-one years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Dominic and Maria (Palumbo) Melillo.
Mr. Melillo worked for Flagstaff Food Service for thirty years before retiring. He enjoyed being a greeter at the Warwick Walmart in his retirement.
He was a member of the Italo-American Club of RI and was an avid Red Sox Fan.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a daughter, Lorna A. Belanger (Edward); and a son Anthony J. Melillo (fiancé Lana Varone); a niece, Toni Ann Salzillo (Gary) whom he considered his daughter; four grandchildren, Melissa (Anthony), Nicholas (Nicole), Alison and Abigail; a great-grandson, Luca Anthony; a sister, Rose Marsocci (Robert); sister-in-law, Joann Ravo; a great-niece Emma; a great-nephew, Michael; and a step-granddaughter, Vanessa. He was the brother of the late Nancy Matarese (Gino), Anna Moscarelli (Pat), Frank Melillo (Elena) and Philomena Sukaskas (Mickey).
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9am from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Activities Department, 125 Scituate Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit. NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 15, 2019
