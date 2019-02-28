Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
NIGRI, ANTHONY R. "NAY",
88, passed away February 27, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Brosco) Nigri; devoted father of Paula-Jean Paquette and her husband John Macioci, David A. Nigri and his wife Christine; cherished grandfather of four and one great-granddaughter; brother of the late Rose Caccia and Eleanor Iannozzi.
Anthony served for 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a Navy diver with the Submarine Division. He was a Providence Police Motorcycle Officer in the Traffic Division for 25 years. He was also second in command under the Police Chief for 17 years as a Capitol Policeman before retiring.
Visitation will be held Friday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence, followed by burial with Military Honors in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
