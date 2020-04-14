|
|
PETRONE, Anthony R.
Anthony R. Petrone, 85, passed away on Saturday in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the husband of Hilda C. (Calleri) Akerley.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Marcello) Petrone. Tony resided in Cumberland for the past 25 years, previously residing in West Warwick.
He was a US Army Veteran.
Tony was also a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland.
He was a security officer employed by CCRI for many years.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children; Bernard Petrone of Cumberland, Gregory Petrone of North Carolina and Tammy Petrone of Florida, Wallace Akerley of Utah, David Akerley of New York, Richard Akerley of Massachusetts, and Zina Snelling of Florida. One sister Grace DiMarco of West Warwick, eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. He was also the husband of the late Ann Petrone and brother of the late Vito Petrone and Joseph Petrone.
A private Life Celebration will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland.
Online Memorial: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020