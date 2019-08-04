|
|
RONCI, ANTHONY
91, of Cranston, and later Johnston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday morning, July 31, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna (Lanzi) Ronci. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Antonio and Elisabeth (DiSaia) Ronci. Anthony was a jeweler for many years of his life, working for his brother, Frank C. Ronci, at Bal-Ron Ronci Jewelry Company. Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered for his great kindness, warm smile and his keen sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Diane de Gray Birch of Warwick, and Brenda Aronow of Arizona. He was the cherished grandfather of Maria Saracen and her husband Scott, Jeffery de Gray Birch and his wife Peggy, and Tria Aronow, and the great grandfather of Holly de Gray Birch, John Saracen, and Luna Aronow. He was the brother of the late Frank C. Ronci and Elena C. Giannini and brother-in-law of the late Sgt. Thomas Lanzi, CPD and Anthony Lanzi.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Tuesday morning 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Home, One St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019