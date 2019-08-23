|
|
ARRICO, ANTHONY S.
90, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. Born and raised in Johnston, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Mary-Anne (Riccitelli) Arrico.
He was the beloved husband of the late Claire (DiMuzio) Arrico. They were married June 12, 1954 and lived in Cranston for 60 years. Anthony was a co-owner of J & H Trucking with his wife from 1967-1985. He retired a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local 251 for 30 years. Anthony played football for Mount Pleasant High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He also received a Purple Heart Medal. Anthony and his wife were motorcycle enthusiasts and in their early years enjoyed long rides to New Hampshire and later the back roads of Rhode Island well into their 60's.
Anthony is survived by his two loving sons, Robert C. Arrico and his wife Elizabeth of Greene, RI and Thomas A. Arrico and his wife Jeanette of Newport, RI. He was the cherished grandfather of James A. Arrico and his wife Maria, Patrick R. and Anthony T. Arrico. He was the brother of the late Pasquale, Angelo, Carlos, Rocky, Joseph and Anne (Arrico) Lafazia.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Sunday 4- 6 p.m.
A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Centre of New England Blvd., Coventry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hop Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2019