|
|
Castellone, Anthony S. "Cas"
90, of North Providence, passed away Monday, April 15. He was the husband of Carmela (Patti) Castellone. They had been married 63 years.
Born in Providence, he was the only son of the late Antonio and Josephine (DePari) Castellone.
A graduate of LaSalle Academy, Anthony received a BS degree from Providence College in 1950. He worked for the General Foods Corporation as a chemist in Hoboken, NJ before serving as a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Intelligence) in the Korean War from 1951-1953. Staff Sergeant Castellone earned the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars and a Commendation Ribbon with Metal Pendant. In 1954, he joined his father's Mt. Pleasant Oil Company in Providence; which he ultimately owned and operated for 38 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a FAA flight instructor from 1966 to 1975 and Deputy Wing Commander of the RI Civil Air Patrol from 1970-1975. During retirement, Anthony was an instructor at the New England Institute of Technology from 1994 to 2009. During his life, he was an active member of the Italo-American Club of RI, Mt. Pleasant Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Oil Heat Institute of RI and the Wallum Lake Rod & Gun Club. "Cas" was an avid fisherman, hunter, mushroomer, quahauger, gardener, model airplane maker, stamp collector, hockey coach and vintner.
Besides his wife, he leaves five children, Maria Wheeler of Tiverton, Ronald Castellone of North Providence, Anthony J. Castellone of PA, Paul Castellone of Lincoln, and Dr. Jo Ann Castellone-Bucari of CT; two sisters, Gloria and Angela Castellone, both of Johnston; and 11 grandchildren.
His funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony Church, Mineral Spring Ave., N. Providence. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Sunday, 6-8 PM and Monday, 8:30-9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anthony Castellone may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2019