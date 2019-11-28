The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Anthony S. Rego Obituary
REGO, ANTHONY S.
89 of Cranston, passed away peacefully, November 26, 2019 . He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Jean A. (Kohanek) Rego. Born in Cranston, a son of the late Samuel and Josephine (Marinaccio) Rega. Mr Rego was a warehouse worker for the Rhode Island Tile Distributors in Cranston. He was also a tile setter for many years at the former Arlington Tile Company in Cranston. Anthony was a Korean War Army Veteran and a member of the Tabor Franchi VFW Post 2396 in Cranston.
He was the brother of Philomena Bowen and the late Nicholas Reca, Carmino Rega and Anna Petteruti. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. His Funeral Service is Friday at 11 a.m. in 'WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours Friday Morning 9-11 a.m. Please share memories at www.Woodlawn Gattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019
