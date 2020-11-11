1/1
Anthony Sepe Jr.
SEPE JR., ANTHONY
95, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on November 8 at the Greenville Center. He was the loving husband of his high school sweetheart, Virginia, whom he married in 1947. They remained devoted to each other for 72 years until her passing in February 2020.
Born in Boston Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Anthony Sepe and Anna (Capirchio) Sepe. He was the loving brother and family patriarch to Mario, Salvatore, and Raymond Sepe as well as to Elena Longo, Gloria Zienowicz and Dorothy Ursillo.
He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was selected for their elite Aviation Cadet officer training program. Later, after a 26 year career in the manufacturing and testing industry, he founded Physical Testing Equipment Services Inc. He served as CEO until his retirement in 2006.
Over the years he enjoyed a good poker game, was an avid bowler, golfer and amateur harmonica player. He was one of the original Charter Members of The Young Pannese Social Club, Providence, RI. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family which was his greatest source of pride. His vibrance was evident and as a loving father, he instilled in his sons his strong principles of hard work, honesty and integrity. He leaves four sons and their wives: Paul A. Sepe and Geraldine of East Providence, Robert Sepe and Elizabeth of Warwick, Dr. Steven Sepe and Susan of Cranston and Dr. Thomas Sepe and Dr. Maria Mileno of Lincoln.
He was the loving grandfather of Dr. Paul S. Sepe, Sara Sweeney, Andrea Gannon, Kati Tavares, Lauren Janton and Matthew, Joseph, Andrew and Natalie Sepe. He also had 12 great grandchildren as well as many brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Anthony's life will be held on a future date. Out of respect for the safety of all in light of the current circumstances, services will be private and limited to Anthony's children and their families.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
