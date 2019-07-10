|
SIMONELLI, ANTHONY,
85, passed away July 7, 2019.
He was the husband of Barbara J. (Geremia) Simonelli; son of the late Raffaele and Maria (Agresti) Simonelli; father of Pamela Grasso and her husband Richard and Ava Simonelli-Bent and her husband Jeffrey; proud grandfather of Richard A. and Dean A. Grasso; brother of Anna Verino, Hilda Chiaverini, and the late Angelina Avarista, Alfredo Simonelli, and Vincenza De Pastina.
Anthony was a talented jewelry designer and owner of Pamco and Creative Jewelry Companies. He was an avid golfer and a former member of the Alpine Country Club. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, and the history of Italian culture.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or .
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019