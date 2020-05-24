|
SOUZA, ANTHONY
93, of Hicks St. East Providence, passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 at Evergreen House. He was the husband of the late Irondina "Edith" (Pavao) Souza.
Born Dec. 3, 1926, in Providence, he was a son of the late Manuel and Maria (Carvalho) Souza.
Anthony served in WWII with the US Navy. He was an electrician for more than 25 years at the Okonite Company before retiring.
He was the father of Anthony Souza Jr. and his wife Marie, Mark A. Souza and his wife Theresa, Loriann Greene and her husband Peter and of the late Maryann Souza; the grandfather of Jenny, Aaron, Nolan, Jamie and Matthew.
He was also the brother of the late Manuel Souza Jr., Joseph Souza, George Souza, Michael Souza and Mary Souza.
His funeral was private with military honors and burial at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020