Suares, Anthony "Tony"
Anthony "Tony" Suares, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Orchard View Manor. He was the beloved husband of Ruth J. "Ruthie" (Silva) Suares. Tony and his bride Ruthie dated for 8 years and were married for 47 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Virginia (Suares) Cardozo. He was a lifelong East Providence resident. Tony was a Teamster for Local #251 and retired from Consolidated Freight. Tony was a true people person. He will always be remembered as someone who enjoyed meeting and talking to people and especially making them laugh. He was the life of the party and was always the first one on the dance floor. He will be truly missed.
Besides his wife he leaves one son, Keith Offley and his wife Michelle, his special niece, Rayna "Honey Bunny" Silva, three granddaughters, Jessica, Taylor and McKenzie, one great grandson, Jaxon, one sister, Geraldine Suares, three aunts, Dominga Manning and her husband Albert, Anna Andrews, Matilda Bean and many cousins, nieces, nephews and brothers in law and sisters in law whom he was very close to. He was the brother of the late John Cardozo.
His funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. Contributions to the Memory Clinic at Butler Hospital, 345 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated.
