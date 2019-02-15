Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Ave.
Greenville, RI
AZZARA, ANTHONY T.
75, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucille M. (Firriolo) Azzara and father of Laura A. Vescovi and Renee Quintanilla. His funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 10am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Entombment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Anthony Azzara's memory to support Dr. Brastianos' meningioma research at MGH. Please send checks to MGH, Attn: Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
For complete obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
