AZZARA, ANTHONY T.
75, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucille M. (Firriolo) Azzara and father of Laura A. Vescovi and Renee Quintanilla. His funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 10am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Entombment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Anthony Azzara's memory to support Dr. Brastianos' meningioma research at MGH. Please send checks to MGH, Attn: Heidi Bergmeyer, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019