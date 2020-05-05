Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DelPrete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony V. DelPrete

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony V. DelPrete Obituary
DelPRETE, ANTHONY V.
97, formerly of West Warwick, passed away at the West Shore Health Center on May 2, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Helen M. (Zvonchek) DelPrete. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Ersilia (Sabotini) DelPrete. Mr. DelPrete was a US Navy Veteran serving during WWII serving aboard the USS Anticline and USS Fall River. He worked as a linotype operator for various print shops and later worked for Narragansett Brewery for over twenty-six years before retiring.
He is survived by his loving children, John V. DelPrete (Joanne) of North Providence, Nancy L. Pepler of Kittery, Maine; Barbara A. Franklin (Lawrence) of North Scituate, and William J. DelPrete (Nancy) of North Kingstown; a brother, Salvatore DelPrete, Jr. of Florida; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Ann Michaud, Joseph DelPrete and Peter DelPrete.
Mr. DelPrete was a member of the former Oaklawn Volunteer Fire Department for twenty years. He was an avid bocce player in his younger years and enjoyed traveling with his wife Helen whom he was married to for 69 years.
During his stay at the West Shore Health Center, arrangements were made for Mr. DelPrete to visit the war memorials in Washington, DC accompanied by his son William as part of the honor flight for veterans. It was an experience that he greatly treasured.
The family would like to thank the staff at the West Shore Health Center for their kindness, care and compassion.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -