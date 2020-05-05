|
DelPRETE, ANTHONY V.
97, formerly of West Warwick, passed away at the West Shore Health Center on May 2, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Helen M. (Zvonchek) DelPrete. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Ersilia (Sabotini) DelPrete. Mr. DelPrete was a US Navy Veteran serving during WWII serving aboard the USS Anticline and USS Fall River. He worked as a linotype operator for various print shops and later worked for Narragansett Brewery for over twenty-six years before retiring.
He is survived by his loving children, John V. DelPrete (Joanne) of North Providence, Nancy L. Pepler of Kittery, Maine; Barbara A. Franklin (Lawrence) of North Scituate, and William J. DelPrete (Nancy) of North Kingstown; a brother, Salvatore DelPrete, Jr. of Florida; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Ann Michaud, Joseph DelPrete and Peter DelPrete.
Mr. DelPrete was a member of the former Oaklawn Volunteer Fire Department for twenty years. He was an avid bocce player in his younger years and enjoyed traveling with his wife Helen whom he was married to for 69 years.
During his stay at the West Shore Health Center, arrangements were made for Mr. DelPrete to visit the war memorials in Washington, DC accompanied by his son William as part of the honor flight for veterans. It was an experience that he greatly treasured.
The family would like to thank the staff at the West Shore Health Center for their kindness, care and compassion.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020