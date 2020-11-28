GIARRUSSO, ANTHONY V.
86, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Valentina (Giansanti) Giarrusso. They just celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on October 22nd. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Vincent and Anna (Muscatelli) Giarrusso.
Anthony was a compositor at the Providence Journal for 30 years until his retirement. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.
Besides his wife, he was the devoted father of Michael A. Giarrusso and his wife Deborah, and Stephen M. Giarrusso and his wife Maria, all of Cranston. Anthony was the cherished grandfather of David, Lauren, Stephen D. and Matthew and great grandfather of Caden and John. He was the brother of the late Joseph Giarrusso.
Visiting hours will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Sunday, November 29th, from 2-4 p.m. Anthony's Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.