VELLONE, ANTHONY
99, just 35 days shy of his 100th birthday, passed away peacefully at RI Hospital on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Yolanda Susan (Amore) Vellone for 59 years and the father of the late Michael Anthony Vellone. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Michele and Theresa (Prata) Vellone. He was the brother of the late Gennaro, John and Mary Vellone, Jennie Loffredio and Lena Butterfield.
Mr. Vellone was a US Army veteran of World War II and served in the India and Burma theatres. He was a communicant of St. Rocco's Church.
He was employed by the State of Rhode Island for 26 years retiring in 1983 as a supervising tax examiner for the former State Department of Employment Security. Mr. Vellone was a past president of the Rhode Island Association of Public Accountants during the years 1996-1998.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12:00 noon in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Visiting hours and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
