Anthony W. Giorgio Obituary
GIORGIO, ANTHONY W.
84, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at RI Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor "Joan" (Policelli) Giorgio for nearly 60 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Pasco and Marion (Dufresne) Giorgio.
Anthony was the loving father of three sons and their wives: Mark and Robin of Fort Worth, TX, Victor and Wendy of Cranston, and Eric and Cindy of Johnston.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, at 9:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Tony's favorite charity, St Jude.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
