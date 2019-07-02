|
|
PIMENTAL, ANTOINETTE E. (PONT)
95, formerly of West Warwick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Cranston. She was the wife of the late Anthony M. Pimental. Born in Stonington, CT, she was a daughter of the late Marion and Mary Stella (Madeira) Pont.
Antoinette earned an Associate's Degree and was a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston for over 30 years before retiring in 1988. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was the mother of Anthony M. Pimental and his wife Theresa of East Greenwich, and the late Elaine A. Pimental. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Marion, Michael, Manuel, Stella, and Lucy.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, 1 Sunset Ave., West Warwick. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery. Visiting and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to Beacon Hospice, 1130 Ten Rod Rd., Ste. A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 would be appreciated. Arrangements by IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019