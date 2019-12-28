|
Sardelli, Antonetta "Ann" (Baglini) B.
90, formerly of Love Lane, Warwick, passed away peacefully surround by her loving family, Friday, December 27th at Brentwood By The Bay, Assisted Living, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund R. Sardelli, who passed away in 1990. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Louis and Angelina (St. Angelo) Baglini. Ann was an astute financial businesswoman, an excellent cook, an avid competition bridge player and tv star of commercial fame "you are now blocked". She is survived by three children, Paul D. Sardelli and wife Colleen, David E. Sardelli and wife Verjean, Coryn A. Hall and husband David, six grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Jessica, Brian, Matthew, and Stacy, and nine great-grandchildren. She was known as Nana to her grandchildren and Kiku to her great-grandchildren.
She was the brother of Edward, John and Robert Baglini and the Late Joseph and Paul Baglini. Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Monday from 9 to 10:30 AM at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in St. Gregory The Great Church, Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019