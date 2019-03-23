The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
DiSALVIA, ANTONETTA H. (DeCristofano)
ANTONETTA H. DiSALVIA, 83, of Budlong Avenue, Warwick passed away at home Wednesday March 20, 2019. Born in Providence, she a daughter of the late Mario and Marie (Almedia) DeCristofano. She was the wife of the late Michael DiSalvia. Antoneta worked for Ann & Hope.
She is survived by one son, Michael J. DiSalvia and wife Lisa and one daughter, Pauline M. DeFalco and husband Derek. Beloved grandmother of Gia DiSalvia and Dillon DeFalco. She was the sister of Shirley Borges, Dolores DeLucia and the Mario, John and Emanuel DeCristofano.
Her funeral will be held Monday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. CALLING HOURS SUNDAY 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care 1085 North Main St. Providence, 02904. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
