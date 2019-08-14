|
Ferreira, Antonetta M. (Gallucci)
(Ninnette), 86 of Warren died Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Born in Providence and raised in Warren she was the daughter of the late Tomaso and Alma (Bilodeau) Gallucci, she was the wife of the late John Ferreira.
Mrs. Ferreira was a homemaker and a communicant of St. Mary of the Bay Church in Warren. She loved to cook and entertain always in her home where dozens of friends and family often visited. While confined to her home for health reasons, she became an astute reader of local papers and magazines and shared her knowledge and events with everyone. She was visited often by her cousin Roger Camara from Barrington and kept up with their friends in discussing local business, Warren history, sports and religion.
She leaves her son John (Jay, JJ) Ferreira and his wife Jacalyn Libby Ferreira in Warren. She leaves a brother Louis Gallucci and his wife Harriett Gallucci of Warren, and two nieces; Donna Mozzetta of North Providence and Jane Gallucci of Rehoboth, MA. and a nephew Tom Gallucci of Warren.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday August 17th at noon in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street in Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours and flowers are omitted.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Warren Athletic Hall of Fame, 65 Seymour St. Warren RI 02885 or the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street Boston MA. 02215 (c/o Antonetta Ferreira, 12 Strawberry Lane Warren RI 02885)
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019