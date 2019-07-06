|
MARZILLI, ANTONETTA (ZABATTA),
91, passed away July 3, 2019.
Daughter of the late Guiseppe and Angelina (Castagna) Zabatta; wife of the late Albert Marzilli; mother of Anthony Spaziano (Corrine) and the late Luca Spaziano (Denise); sister of the late Frank and Joseph Zabatta; grandmother of 4 and several great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019