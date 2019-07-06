Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonetta Marzilli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonetta (Zabatta) Marzilli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonetta (Zabatta) Marzilli Obituary
MARZILLI, ANTONETTA (ZABATTA),
91, passed away July 3, 2019.
Daughter of the late Guiseppe and Angelina (Castagna) Zabatta; wife of the late Albert Marzilli; mother of Anthony Spaziano (Corrine) and the late Luca Spaziano (Denise); sister of the late Frank and Joseph Zabatta; grandmother of 4 and several great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now