CHILTON, ANTONETTA T. (PADULA)
91, of West Warwick, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Ira F. Chilton in 2012. Antonetta was a daughter of the late Angelo and Clementina (Gasparri) Padula.
Antonetta enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and caring for her family. She especially loved to be around younger children.
She was the mother of Ira A. Chilton and his wife Nancy of Nashville, TN, James D. Chilton and his wife Joyce, and Barbara A. Chilton and her husband David, all of West Warwick. Antonetta was the sister of Joseph Padula of Richmond, Joanne Stafford of West Warwick, Helen Browning of AR, Marie Adams of CT, and the late Anna Aucoin, Nancy DeBonis, Anthony and Carmine Padula. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her Funeral will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saints John & James Church, West Warwick. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday evening 4 -7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hasbro Children's Hospital, RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019