Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
645 Hartford Avenue
Providence, RI
Antonetta "Ann" (Zanfagna) Valente

Antonetta "Ann" (Zanfagna) Valente Obituary
VALENTE, ANTONETTA "ANN" (ZANFAGNA)
79, of Orlando, FL, died in January from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Born in Providence, Ann graduated from Mt. Pleasant High, attended Newport Nursing School, married, and settled in Manchester, CT. She is the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Lena (Latina) Zanfagna and the sister of the late Barbara Ann Zanfagna. Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Donald C. Valente, she is survived by four children: son, Chris Valente, Tampa, FL; son, Tim (Heidi) Valente, Jupiter, FL; daughter, Laura Valente-Johnson, Winter Park, FL; son, Greg Valente, Westport, CT; eight grandchildren and two sisters: Rosemary (Joseph) Andreozzi of N. Providence and Florence (Vito) Calise of N. Kingstown.
Funeral will be held Saturday at Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be from 9-10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.lbdg.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019
