OLIVER, ANTONETTE "ETTA" (Giuliani)
89, of Franklin Court, Bristol, formerly of Robinson St., East Providence, passed away Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Virgil Oliver.
Born July 11, 1930, in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Michele and Salvatrice (Spremulli) Giuliani.
Etta was a dedicated teacher with the Warwick Public Schools for 34 years before retiring in 1987. She was a communicant of St. Martha's Church, East Providence, where she was also a member of the Rosary Sodality. She was a member of the Kent County Retired Teachers Association and was an Associate member of the Sisters of Mercy.
Etta was the sister of Rose Petrosino, Anne Leschi, the late Lucia "Lucy" Maccarone, and the late John Giuliani. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Etta will be remembered for her tremendous faith, her love of family and a lifetime of charitable endeavors.
A celebration of life mass to which family and friends will be invited will be held at St. Martha's Church, East Providence at a later date (to be announced when permitted).
Please omit flowers. Etta has requested that memorial donations be made to the Sisters of Mercy, Northeast 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland RI 02864.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020