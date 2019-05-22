Home

Antonette "Toni" (Borrelli) Thistle

Antonette "Toni" (Borrelli) Thistle Obituary
THISTLE, ANTONETTE "TONI" (BORRELLI)
91, of East Providence passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and (Bessy)(Pezzullo) Borrelli.
She was the devoted mother of Frederick W. Thistle and his wife Paula, Stephen A. Thistle and David A. Thistle and his wife Freda; loving grandmother of four; and loving great-grandmother of two.
She was the dear sister of Rose Croghan, Evelyn Quintas, Mary Cervone, Ernest Borrelli, Jr. and the late Anthony Borelli, Margaret Moore and Anna Rotondo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her mass of Christian Burial on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. St. Martha's Church 2595 Pawtucket Ave. East Providence. Inurnment will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019
