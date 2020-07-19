SHANLEY, ANTONIA A. (GARCIA)
61, of Violet St., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William H. Shanley, Jr.
Born in Guatemala, she was the daughter of Amanda Garcia of Guatemala and the late Lorenzo Garcia.
Antonia was a CNA at Miriam Hospital. She enjoyed her grandchildren, Bazda the family Pug, going to the beach, traveling, tending her flowers and plant garden.
Besides her husband and mother, she leaves a daughter, Cindy Guzman and her husband Joshua Vieira of Central Falls; two stepchildren, Jennifer Shanley of Narragansett and Eric Shanley and his wife Jewel of West Greenwich; 8 siblings, Edelmira C., Maura D., Gloria O., Juan C., Adolfo D., Edwin R., Sonia E., and Fredy A. Garcia all of Guatemala and 6 grandchildren. She was a sister of the late Victor Manuel Garcia.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with interment to follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. iannottifh.com