1/1
Antonia A. (Garcia) Shanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHANLEY, ANTONIA A. (GARCIA)
61, of Violet St., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William H. Shanley, Jr.
Born in Guatemala, she was the daughter of Amanda Garcia of Guatemala and the late Lorenzo Garcia.
Antonia was a CNA at Miriam Hospital. She enjoyed her grandchildren, Bazda the family Pug, going to the beach, traveling, tending her flowers and plant garden.
Besides her husband and mother, she leaves a daughter, Cindy Guzman and her husband Joshua Vieira of Central Falls; two stepchildren, Jennifer Shanley of Narragansett and Eric Shanley and his wife Jewel of West Greenwich; 8 siblings, Edelmira C., Maura D., Gloria O., Juan C., Adolfo D., Edwin R., Sonia E., and Fredy A. Garcia all of Guatemala and 6 grandchildren. She was a sister of the late Victor Manuel Garcia.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with interment to follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iannotti Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved