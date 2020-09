Carlyon, AntoniaAntonia Carlyon, 66, died on September 5, 2020 at Steere House in Providence, of complications of Type 1 diabetes. She is survived by brother Albert Reis, Jr. and sisters Lori Reis and Bobbie Shipman. A talented seamstress, musician, and creative spirit, she will be mourned by a wide circle of devoted friends. Antonia's memorial celebration is Sunday October 4th. Please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com for her obituary and for details of her memorial.