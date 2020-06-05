Antonia (Pari) Piccirillo
PICCIRILLO, ANTONIA (PARI)
93, of Johnston, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Luigi Piccirillo. Born in Cainello, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Enrico and Caterina (Petteruto) Pari. Mrs. Piccirillo was a factory worker for Northern Safety Products for 25 years. Antonia loved cooking for her family and crocheting. She was a devoted catholic.
Antonia is survived by her loving children, Antonio Piccirillo of Johnston, Lidia Maselli and her husband Rino of Johnston and Ugo Piccirillo and his wife Colleen of Foster. She was the cherished grandmother of Antonella Rendine, Luigi Piccirillo, Tania Rosa, Cristian Maselli, Alexis Piccirillo and Jesse Piccirillo. Antonia was the cherished great-grandmother of Giana, Angelo, Jacob, Marco, Gabriel, Zachery, Lorenzo and Hailee. She was the sister of the late Luigi Pari, Giuseppina Perrotta and Davide Pari.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, Mrs. Piccirillo's services are respectfully private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
