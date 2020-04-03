The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Antonia (Lambrakis) Vanikiotis


1928 - 2020
Antonia (Lambrakis) Vanikiotis Obituary
VANIKIOTIS, ANTONIA (LAMBRAKIS)
passed on peacefully to rest in God's loving arms on March 31, 2020. She was surrounded by her devoted family at her son's home where she resided for the past few years.
Antonia was born on June 20, 1928, the daughter of Constantinos and Stavroula Lambrakis of Agios Dimitrios, Lakonia, Greece, and wife of the late George Vanikiotis.
She is survived by her loving children, John Vanikiotis and his wife Christine, Zoe Perdikakis and her husband George, and Vivian Vanikiotis Dafoulas, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Argiri Gionis, of Cranston, brother Pericles Lambrakis, of Greece, and her children in-law Haralambos Dafoulas and Carmela Cassisi Vanikiotis. Predeceased siblings are Eleftherios, Evagelos, Stavros and Panayiotis Lambrakis.
Antonia immigrated to the United States with her family in July 1966. She worked at Speidel for 22 years and the family's restaurant business.
She was the matriarch of the family, selflessly devoted to caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and adored her time with her family for Sunday dinners that lasted all afternoon. Her loving welcome will be sorely missed by all who enjoyed those special weekly occasions.
Antonia was deeply religious, a communicant of the Church of the Annunciation in Cranston, and was an active member who never missed a service. She was fiercely independent and proudly lived in her own home before moving in with her son John and his family a few years ago. Antonia's children will forever be grateful to John's wife, Christine Collins Vanikiotis, for the devotion and loving care that she provided to their mother during that time.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral/burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Church Endowment Fund, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI, 02920, or .
Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
