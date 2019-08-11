The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory
1278 Park Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory
1278 Park Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Antonina "Nina" (Lombardo) Bellafiore

Antonina "Nina" (Lombardo) Bellafiore Obituary
BELLAFIORE, ANTONINA "NINA" (LOMBARDO)
83, previously of Cranston, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Gaspare "Rino" Bellafiore. Born in Salemi, Sicily, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore and AnnaMaria (DiGregorio) Lombardo. Mrs. Bellafiore was business manager of Audiotronics for many years until her retirement. She was an alumna of St. Xavier High School, Providence, and St. Francis Academy, Providence.
Antonina is survived by her loving children, Rev. Ignazio Michael Bellafiore, S.J., Weston, MA, Teresa "Terri" Annamarie Gauthier and her husband (Michael) of South Hadley, MA and Sonia L. Bellafiore of N. Orlando, FL. She was the cherished grandmother of Jonathan O. Ferraro, Tess B. Gauthier and John M. Gauthier. Nina was the sister of Gaetano "Guy" Lombardo of Saunderstown, RI, Nicolò "Nick" Lombardo of Hudson, MA, Pio Lombardo of Newton, MA, Francesco "Frank" Lombardo of W. Warwick, RI, the late Francesca Lombardo and Nicolò Lombardo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday morning from 8:00-10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tockwotton on the Waterfront, 500 Waterfront Drive, East Providence, RI 02914, or the . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
