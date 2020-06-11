CELONA, ANTONINA T. "NINA",
85, passed away June 9, 2020.
She is survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and 4 great great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Anthony's Church Memorial Fund, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence RI, 02904, in Nina's name are greatly appreciated. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.