Antonina T. "Nina" Celona
CELONA, ANTONINA T. "NINA",
85, passed away June 9, 2020.
She is survived by 7 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and 4 great great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Anthony's Church Memorial Fund, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence RI, 02904, in Nina's name are greatly appreciated. For complete obituary, visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
