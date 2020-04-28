The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Caparco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Caparco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Caparco Obituary
CAPARCO, ANTONIO
99, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully from COVID-19 on April 27, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa where he received excellent and loving care from the nurses and staff. He was the husband of the late Sylvia (Bruni) Caparco.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Enrico and Giovannina (Caporizzi) Caparco.
Mr. Caparco was a US Army Air Forces Veteran serving during WWII. He worked as a glazer for Harold Glass Company for many years before retiring.
His life was filled with music and he was the Principal Violinist for the Providence Civic Orchestra of Senior Citizens.
He leaves two daughters, Cynthia A. McDermott and her husband James of Naples, FL and Claudia J. McVey and her husband Robert of Wakefield; four grandchildren, Stanley Kachnowicz, Christine Canapari, Katie McVey and Kerry Miller; and three great-grandchildren, Rose, Beckham and Myles. He was the brother of the late Michael Caparco, Argentina Lavallee, Gildo Caparco and Alexander Caparco.
His private burial with Military Honors will be held in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908. Mr. Caparco volunteered and delivered meals for many years. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now