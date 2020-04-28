|
|
CAPARCO, ANTONIO
99, formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully from COVID-19 on April 27, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa where he received excellent and loving care from the nurses and staff. He was the husband of the late Sylvia (Bruni) Caparco.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Enrico and Giovannina (Caporizzi) Caparco.
Mr. Caparco was a US Army Air Forces Veteran serving during WWII. He worked as a glazer for Harold Glass Company for many years before retiring.
His life was filled with music and he was the Principal Violinist for the Providence Civic Orchestra of Senior Citizens.
He leaves two daughters, Cynthia A. McDermott and her husband James of Naples, FL and Claudia J. McVey and her husband Robert of Wakefield; four grandchildren, Stanley Kachnowicz, Christine Canapari, Katie McVey and Kerry Miller; and three great-grandchildren, Rose, Beckham and Myles. He was the brother of the late Michael Caparco, Argentina Lavallee, Gildo Caparco and Alexander Caparco.
His private burial with Military Honors will be held in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI 02908. Mr. Caparco volunteered and delivered meals for many years. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020